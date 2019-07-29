President Trump signs 9/11 victims compensation bill to extend health care funding

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:51 PM PT — Monday, July 29, 2019

President Trump signed a bill to extend health funding for the heroes who responded to the tragic September 11th terrorist attacks. He signed the 9/11 victims compensation bill, also known as H.R. 1327, during a ceremony Monday. The move marked an end to weeks of congressional debates.

“For your entire lives you have gone far beyond your duty to us and today we strive to fulfill our sacred duty to you. We love you, we honor you and we thank you. God bless you all.” — President Trump

The bill will extend funds to pay for medical expenses of police officers, firefighters, and other first responders who are experiencing illnesses related their rescue efforts following the attack.

“This critical legislation would fully fund the September 11th compensation fund to make sure all those exposed and impacted by the related illnesses are thoroughly compensated, and for those conditions diagnosed in the future,” stated Senator Cory Garner (R-Colo.).

Tens of thousands of responders reportedly stepped in that day to help search for survivors and manage the clean-up of the area. However, that effort exposed them to toxic debris in the air, including asbestos, lead and pulverized concrete.

One of those heroes and an advocate for the legislation was Luis Alvarez, a retired New York Police Department detective who testified before Congress last month to tell of his battle with cancer and nearly 70 rounds of chemotherapy.

“This fund is not a ticket to paradise, it’s to help take care of our families when we cant,” he stated. “You all said never forget, well I’m here to make sure that you don’t.” Alvarez died two weeks later.

This measure is the first time the funds will be guaranteed to first responders. Previously, lawmakers had to vote to renew the fund every few years. The plan will now allow families to file claims through the year 2090 and accept financial assistance through 2092.