Trending

President Trump signs $1.4T spending bill and $738B defense bill

President Donald Trump signs the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2020 at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Friday, Dec. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 7:45 PM PT — Friday, December 20, 2019

President Trump has signed a $1.4 trillion spending agreement, which will keep the government up and running through the 2020 fiscal year. He signed two spending packages, which contained 12 bills, on Friday after they cleared the House and Senate earlier this week.

In a tweet, President Trump said he would sign the $738 billion NDAA to “give our troops a raise.”

President Donald Trump signs the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2020 at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Friday, Dec. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

The National Defense Authorization Act will provide funding to create a ‘Space Force’ and included a provision granting federal employees 12 weeks of paid parental leave. The bill also mandated a 3.1 percent pay increase for service members.

The domestic spending package will allocate funding for the border wall, repeal the Obamacare “Cadillac Tax” and raise the legal age to buy tobacco to 21.

The president’s signature avoids a government shutdown, which was projected to occur on Friday night. This will mark the 59th year in a row the NDAA will be finalized.

After signing the legislation, President Trump headed to his Mar-a-Lago property for the Christmas holiday.

Related: Spending Agreement Heads To President Trump’s Desk After Clearing Senate

President Donald Trump arrives with first lady Melania Trump to sign the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2020 at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, before traveling to Mar-a-lago in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE