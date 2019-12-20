President Trump signs $1.4T spending bill and $738B defense bill

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:45 PM PT — Friday, December 20, 2019

President Trump has signed a $1.4 trillion spending agreement, which will keep the government up and running through the 2020 fiscal year. He signed two spending packages, which contained 12 bills, on Friday after they cleared the House and Senate earlier this week.

LIVE: @POTUS Trump delivers remarks at the Signing Ceremony for the National Defense Authorization Act for FY 2020. https://t.co/yoxTIsbaT0 — Department of Defense 🇺🇸 (@DeptofDefense) December 21, 2019

In a tweet, President Trump said he would sign the $738 billion NDAA to “give our troops a raise.”

I will be signing our 738 Billion Dollar Defense Spending Bill today. It will include 12 weeks Paid Parental Leave, gives our troops a raise, importantly creates the SPACE FORCE, SOUTHERN BORDER WALL FUNDING, repeals “Cadillac Tax” on Health Plans, raises smoking age to 21! BIG! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2019

The National Defense Authorization Act will provide funding to create a ‘Space Force’ and included a provision granting federal employees 12 weeks of paid parental leave. The bill also mandated a 3.1 percent pay increase for service members.

To The Extraordinary Men and Women of the United States Military: pic.twitter.com/luDyPVKgfY — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 21, 2019

The domestic spending package will allocate funding for the border wall, repeal the Obamacare “Cadillac Tax” and raise the legal age to buy tobacco to 21.

The president’s signature avoids a government shutdown, which was projected to occur on Friday night. This will mark the 59th year in a row the NDAA will be finalized.

After signing the legislation, President Trump headed to his Mar-a-Lago property for the Christmas holiday.

Related: Spending Agreement Heads To President Trump’s Desk After Clearing Senate