President Trump shreds apart the House’s case after articles of impeachment pass in Judiciary Committee

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:55 AM PT — Friday, December 13, 2019

Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee have pushed through two articles of impeachment against President Trump. Representatives held roll-call votes Friday, where the committee approved both articles in a 23-to-17 vote.

One is for alleged abuse of power and the other is for alleged obstruction of Congress. The articles will now move to the House Rules Committee for a mark-up on Tuesday before a full House vote on Wednesday.

Just after the vote, press secretary for the president’s re-election campaign Kayleigh McEnany took to Twitter to state “the angry Democrats have made a choice to betray the American people.” She went on to say that choice will “backfire” on them come November 3, 2020 “when voters will re-elect the president.”

Meanwhile, President Trump said the Democrat’s use of impeachment “is an embarrassment to this country.” While speaking at the White House Friday, the president stated the House is trivializing what it means for a president to be impeached and said they are “making a fool of themselves.”

He went on to say that once the process reaches the Senate, he wouldn’t mind a long or short trial since it would end up strengthening him politically. The president also blasted key members of the House, including Adam Schiff and Nancy Pelosi. He said they are leading this scam at the expense of the American people.

“It’s a witch hunt, it’s a sham, it’s a hoax, nothing was done wrong, zero was done wrong — I think it’s a horrible thing to be using the tool of impeachment,” he stated. “It’s something that shouldn’t be allowed and it’s a very bad thing for our country, and you’re trivializing impeachment.”

President Trump also noted that the second whistleblower and the informant of the first whistleblower have disappeared since the transcript was released.