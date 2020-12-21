President Trump shares ‘The Plot to Steal America’ video on Twitter

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:13 AM PT – Monday, December 21, 2020

President Trump recently shared a video on his Twitter account, which sheds light on mass voter fraud. On Sunday, he retweeted the video titled “The Plot to Steal America.”

The video’s creator, Seth Holehouse, said he works to expose the “communist agenda that threatens our freedom and to bring hope to patriots.”

In the 18 minute video, Holehouse broke down the corruption, which took place during the 2020 presidential election. He also warned that Americans’ rights are under attack.

“The very real truth that our nation is facing, its greatest threat since the American Revolution,” he stated. “Because as our founding fathers knew all too well, the moment we no longer have free speech and a free press to keep the government in check, we no longer have a democracy.”

Holehouse went on to accuse Big Tech, the mainstream media and celebrities of creating the narrative that Joe Biden won the election, while ignoring voter fraud.