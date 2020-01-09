President Trump set to hold ‘Keep America Great’ rally at the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:57 AM PT — Thursday, January 9, 2020

President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are back on the campaign trail this week. The president’s first stop in 2020 will be in Toledo, Ohio on Thursday. This will be the first time he has been in the city since 2016. In that same year, President Trump beat out his Democrat opponent, Hillary Clinton, by a total of eight points in the swing state.

A previous ‘Keep America Great’ rally was help in Ohio in August, where the president took the opportunity to highlight the success of the U.S. manufacturing industry as well as job creation. He pointed to his tough stance on trade as a driving factor behind the increase of American jobs. He is expected to revisit this notion after an iron manufacturing plant owned by Cleveland Cliffs announced it is on track to open this year.

President Trump is also expected to touch on the recent death of a top Iranian general. Shortly after the Quds Force commander was killed by a U.S. airstrike, Iran targeted U.S. troops stationed at airbases is in Iraq. While speaking during a televised address to the nation Wednesday, the president made the following comments on the issue:

“As long as I am President of the United States, Iran will never be allowed to have a nuclear weapon. Our great American forces are prepared for anything. Iran appears to be standing down, which is a good thing for all parties concerned and a very good thing for the world.”

Additionally, the president may also bring up the Senate impeachment trial. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been withholding the articles of impeachment. President Trump has continued to slam the efforts to remove him from office as a “hoax.” He said, “it’s become a laughing stock all over the world.”

The ‘Keep America Great’ rally will be held at the Huntington Center at 7 p.m. EST / 4 p.m. PST. One America News will cover the event live and without interruption.