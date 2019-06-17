President Trump, Sen.Warren find common ground on issues of U.S. dollar

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:21 AM PT — Monday, June 17, 2019

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren is proposing an economic program for aggressive intervention on behalf of American workers. She is calling for a cheaper U.S. dollar to assist American exports and help generate jobs, which is something President Trump also agrees with.

Warren’s proposal calls to start a new cabinet level department for economic development. With similar visions, she has labeled her approach “economic patriotism,” while the president sticks to his slogan “America first.” Although the two have often disagreed, both parties share a belief that failed policies are responsible for the decline of U.S. manufacturing and the loss of blue-collar jobs.

A forced devaluation of the dollar would break a longstanding bipartisan view among American presidents about the virtues of free trade. Yet, after decades of flat wages that haven’t kept up with health care costs or college tuition, the appetite to act to protect domestic workers and companies has grown in both parties.

President Trump and Warren have both criticized past trade agreements, including the North American Free Trade Agreement and the Trans-Pacific Partnership.

“Every decision on trade, on taxes, on immigration, on foreign affairs will be made to benefit American workers and American families,” stated the president.

Both parties have also called for ending wars and other foreign interventions to refocus resources on the U.S.