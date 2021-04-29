Trending

President Trump says may decide to run in 2024 after midterms, says polls show his high popularity among Americans

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 30: (AFP OUT) U.S President Donald Trump looks on during a meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in in the Oval Office of the White House on June 30, 2017 in Washington, DC. President Trump and President Moon will hold an Oval Office meeting and then give joint statements in the Rose Garden. (Photo by Olivier Douliery - Pool/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump (Photo by Olivier Douliery – Pool/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 11:15 AM PT – Thursday, April 29, 2021

President Trump said the best time to make a decision on his potential 2024 campaign would be after the 2022 midterms. In an interview Wednesday, the 45th President said he’s “most seriously considering” another run in 2024, citing many polls that have indicated his high chances to succeed.

President Trump also commented on his continued leadership in the Republican Party by pointing out that many 2022 candidates have been seeking his endorsements.

“Everyone comes and they all want the endorsement, more than they’ve ever wanted an endorsement,” the 45th President stated. “There’s never been an endorsement that meant so much, which is an honor to me. It’s very important. It means victory, it’s the difference between they win and they lose.”

President Trump also criticized Joe Biden’s plan to raise taxes. He added, private sector companies will flee the U.S., taking investment money and millions of jobs with them.

