President Trump says he will release April Ukraine call transcript

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:23 PM PT — Saturday, November 9, 2019

President Trump has announced he will release the transcript of another call with Ukraine’s president next week. While speaking to reporters on Saturday, the president blasted the impeachment inquiry and reiterated his claim that the July 25th discussion with Ukrainian President Zelensky was “totally appropriate.”

….You will see it was a very friendly and totally appropriate call. No pressure and, unlike Joe Biden and his son, NO quid pro quo! This is nothing more than a continuation of the Greatest and most Destructive Witch Hunt of all time! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2019

He went on to say, due to popular demand, he would be releasing the transcript of his April conversation with Zelensky on Tuesday.

“Now, they want to have a transcript of the other call, the second call — I’m willing to provide that,” stated President Trump. “We’ll probably give it to you on Tuesday.”

The president then touted how he has been the most transparent president in history. He also celebrated his approval rating among Republican voters, which he said was at 95 percent.

95% Approval Rating in the Republican Party. Thank you! #MAGA #KAG2020 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 9, 2019

The White House released a copy of the July phone call transcript back in September. President Trump has since been calling on the public to read it and see for themselves that the conversation was “perfect.”

What I said on the phone call with the Ukrainian President is “perfectly” stated. There is no reason to call witnesses to analyze my words and meaning. This is just another Democrat Hoax that I have had to live with from the day I got elected (and before!). Disgraceful! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2019

His administration recently released themed t-shirts to further drive the point home.

The president has also said he might be willing to read the transcript of the July 25th call live on television as a fireside chat. Last week, he announced he would read the call aloud to Americans to demonstrate that it was not what House Democrats alleged it to be.

“At some point, I’m going to sit down — perhaps as a fireside chat on live television — and I will read the transcript of the call,” stated President Trump. “People have to hear it — when you read it, it’s a straight call.”

He went on to slam the Democrat Party, saying the impeachment inquiry sets a “terrible precedent for other presidents.”

