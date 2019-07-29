Trending

President Trump says he will release April Ukraine call transcript

President Donald Trump talks to the media before leaving the White House, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 1:23 PM PT — Saturday, November 9, 2019

President Trump has announced he will release the transcript of another call with Ukraine’s president next week. While speaking to reporters on Saturday, the president blasted the impeachment inquiry and reiterated his claim that the July 25th discussion with Ukrainian President Zelensky was “totally appropriate.”

He went on to say, due to popular demand, he would be releasing the transcript of his April conversation with Zelensky on Tuesday.

“Now, they want to have a transcript of the other call, the second call — I’m willing to provide that,” stated President Trump. “We’ll probably give it to you on Tuesday.”

The president then touted how he has been the most transparent president in history. He also celebrated his approval rating among Republican voters, which he said was at 95 percent.

The White House released a copy of the July phone call transcript back in September. President Trump has since been calling on the public to read it and see for themselves that the conversation was “perfect.”

His administration recently released themed t-shirts to further drive the point home.

In this Nov. 4, 2019, photo, people wearing shirts with the words “Read the Transcript” arrive to attend a campaign rally with President Donald Trump in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

The president has also said he might be willing to read the transcript of the July 25th call live on television as a fireside chat. Last week, he announced he would read the call aloud to Americans to demonstrate that it was not what House Democrats alleged it to be.

“At some point, I’m going to sit down — perhaps as a fireside chat on live television — and I will read the transcript of the call,” stated President Trump. “People have to hear it — when you read it, it’s a straight call.”

He went on to slam the Democrat Party, saying the impeachment inquiry sets a “terrible precedent for other presidents.”

