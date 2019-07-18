President Trump says he was ‘not happy’ with N.C. rally chants of ‘send her home’

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:45 PM PT – Thursday, July 18, 2019

President Trump said he was “not happy” with some of his supporters in North Carolina after they began chanting “send her back” in reference to congresswoman Ilhan Omar. At the White House Thursday, the president said he did not condone the crowd’s rallying cry and disagreed with the statement.

When asked by reporters why he did not stop the chanting, the president said he believes he spoke up very quickly to stop the calls against Omar. He also told reporters to ask the people of North Carolina why they began chanting the phrase.

Meanwhile, conservative activists launched an online effort to support President Trump in his standoff with far-left Democrats. The new hashtag — #IStandWithPresTrump — emerged on social media Thursday in response to an online campaign in support of Representative Omar. The hashtag was trending on Twitter, following the North Carolina rally.

However, left-wing users launched a trolling campaign and posted offensive images under the hashtag. Despite their efforts, President Trump said his supporters far outnumber far-left-radicals.

The hashtag –#SendHerBack — also trended on Twitter Thursday in response to anti-American and anti-Semitic comments by the far-left “squad.”