President Trump says he visited bunker to inspect it

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:10 PM PT — Wednesday, June 3, 2020

President Trump has refuted reports that he hid in a bunker during last weekend’s riots in Washington, D.C. On Wednesday, the president announced he visited the White House bunker for a time to inspect it, in case he would have to use it later.

He pointed out he went to the bunker during the day before the protests escalated.

“I read about it as sort of a big thing. …We never had a problem, nobody ever came close to giving us a problem. The Secret Service does an unbelievable job of maintaining control of the White House. Beyond the Secret Service, we have a lot of great people out there, including the White House police.” – Donald Trump, 45th President of the United States

The president reiterated he’s inspected the bunker several times, but noted he’s never needed to go there for security reasons.

“I’ve gone down two or three times, all for inspection,” he added.