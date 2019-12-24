President Trump says he hasn’t thought about pardoning Roger Stone

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 12:47 PM PT — Tuesday, December 24, 2019

During a press briefing on Tuesday, the president said he has not thought about granting a pardon to Republican political strategist Roger Stone. Stone was indicted by former Special Counsel Robert Mueller earlier this year and convicted in November on seven counts, including witness tampering and making false statements.

President Trump said the GOP operative is a nice guy, but only played a minor role in his decision to run for president and was not a part of his campaign.

“I’ve known Roger over the years, he’s a nice guy. A lot of people like him. He got hit very hard, as did General Flynn and a lot of other people. Now they’re finding out it was all a big hoax, a horrible thing. We were spied on. My campaign was spied on and, again, Roger Stone was not a part of the campaign. He is somebody I’ve known over the years, but not a part of the campaign.”

– Donald Trump, 45th President of the United States

.@realDonaldTrump: Roger Stone is a good person and what they did to him is very unfair pic.twitter.com/1DMIg4lksw — Wojciech Pawelczyk 🇵🇱🇺🇸 (@PolishPatriotTM) December 24, 2019

The president went on to say that Stone and General Michael Flynn were victims of what he called “dirty cops” in the FBI, allegedly paid for by the DNC and Hillary Clinton.

Related: OAN EXCLUSIVE: Caputo Discusses Roger Stone Ruling And What To Expect