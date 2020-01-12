President Trump says former DOJ official David Kris has ‘zero credibility’

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 3:07 PM PT — Sunday, January 12, 2020

President Trump is blasting the FISA Court’s decision to appoint an Obama-era official to oversee changes deemed necessary by the Inspector General’s report. On Sunday, the president called David Kris’ role with the DOJ “controversial” and said he has “zero credibility.”

You can’t make this up! David Kris, a highly controversial former DOJ official, was just appointed by the FISA Court to oversee reforms to the FBI’s surveillance procedures. Zero credibility. THE SWAMP! @DevinNunes @MariaBartiromo @FoxNews — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2020

Reports said Kris is a left-wing blogger, who has previously written in support of the FBI’s use of FISA applications.

The president further suggested the official is the newest member of ‘The Swamp,’ which he has repeatedly said the government has no place for.

“As you know, the FISA Court and your top judge is very much involved, and hopefully they’re going to do something about it,” said President Trump. “These were evil people and I hope that someday I’m going to consider it one of my greatest achievements getting rid of them.”

Congressman Devin Nunes has also blasted the FISA Court’s decision.

“It’s hard to imagine a worse person they could have chosen, outside of James Comey, Andy McCabe or Adam Schiff,” he said.