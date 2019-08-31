Trending

President Trump says federal officials ‘working hard’ on emergency plans for Hurricane Dorian

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 11:50 AM PST – Sat. August 31, 2019

President Trump said federal officials ‘working hard’ on emergency plans for Hurricane Dorian.

This GOES-16 satellite image taken Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at 16:00 UTC and provided by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), shows Hurricane Dorian, right, churning over the Atlantic Ocean. Hurricane Dorian bore down on the Bahamas as a fierce Category 4 storm Saturday, with new projections showing it curving upward enough to potentially spare Florida a direct hit but still threatening parts of the Southeast U.S. with powerful winds and rising ocean water that causes what can be deadly flooding.(NOAA via AP)

President Trump said members of his administration are working on emergency preparedness, as Hurricane Dorian approaches the East Coast.

On Twitter Saturday, the president said he has a very great team, which is hard at work.

He shared a tweet from Acting Director Administrator Peter Gaynor, which featured a photo of federal and Florida state officials discussing resources and evacuation plans.

Hurricane Dorian has strengthened to a category 4 storm, and is expected to make landfall on the Florida Coast in a matter of days.

The president will be traveling to Maryland this weekend, in preparation of the upcoming storm.

