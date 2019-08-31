President Trump says federal officials ‘working hard’ on emergency plans for Hurricane Dorian

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:50 AM PST – Sat. August 31, 2019

President Trump said federal officials ‘working hard’ on emergency plans for Hurricane Dorian.

President Trump said members of his administration are working on emergency preparedness, as Hurricane Dorian approaches the East Coast.

On Twitter Saturday, the president said he has a very great team, which is hard at work.

He shared a tweet from Acting Director Administrator Peter Gaynor, which featured a photo of federal and Florida state officials discussing resources and evacuation plans.

A great team, working hard! https://t.co/QeGuomKBir — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 31, 2019

Hurricane Dorian has strengthened to a category 4 storm, and is expected to make landfall on the Florida Coast in a matter of days.

The president will be traveling to Maryland this weekend, in preparation of the upcoming storm.