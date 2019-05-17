President Trump says ‘America is a nation of builders,’ touts economy

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:39 PM PT — Friday, May 17, 2019

President Trump recently addressed the National Association of Realtors’ annual legislative meetings and trade expo in Washington, D.C. On Friday, the president said his administration is getting Americans off of welfare and back into the workforce. He called America “a nation of builders.”

The president also touted the strength of the economy under his administration, with the most recent economic data showing the housing market continuing to stabilize.

This comes on the heels of the U.S. reaching a deal to life steel and aluminum tariffs on Canada and Mexico. The president alluded to the deal, saying he hopes it will benefit the U.S. and lead to the passage of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement.

“So, that deal is going to be a fantastic deal for our country, and hopefully Congress will approve the USMCA quickly,” stated President Trump. “And then the great farmers and manufactures and steel plants will make our economy even more successful than it already is, if that’s possible, which it is possible.”

Vice President Mike Pence said he will travel to Canada to meet with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the end of the month to advance the USMCA deal. The vice president called the agreement a win for all three nations.