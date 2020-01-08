Trending

President Trump says ‘all is well’ after missiles launched from Iran targeted American troops

File – U.S. Marines are stationed in Ain al-Asad air base in Iraq. Iran struck back at the United States for the killing of a top Iranian general early Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, firing a series of ballistic missiles at Iraqi bases housing U.S. troops in a major escalation that brought the two longtime foes closer to war. (AP Photo/Khalid Mohammed, File)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 6:57 AM PT — Wednesday, January 8, 2020

President Trump issued his first statement in regards to Iran’s missile attack on bases in Iraq. While taking to Twitter Tuesday, the president said “all is well” and confirmed the assessment of casualties as well as damages is underway.

The president also announced he will be making a statement regarding the attack sometime Wednesday. This comes after Iran fired missiles at bases where American troops were stationed in Iraq.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard is claiming responsibility for firing dozens of missiles at the Ain al-Asad and Irbil airbases. The attack comes just days after the U.S. killed Iranian General Qasem Soleimani in a drone strike, which prompted Iran to threaten retaliation.

FILE – In this Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 file photo taken from a helicopter shows Ain al-Asad air base in the western Anbar desert, Iraq. Iran struck back at the United States for the killing of a top Iranian general early Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser, File)

Meanwhile, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was reportedly notified following Tuesday’s missile strike. Vice President Mike Pence reportedly attempted to notify Pelosi about the attack, but she rejected his call because she was going into a congressional meeting.

The California congresswoman called Pence after the meeting and was briefed on the situation. She later took to Twitter to call for an end to violence between Iran and the U.S., where she stated that “America and the world can’t afford another war.”

