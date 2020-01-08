President Trump says ‘all is well’ after missiles launched from Iran targeted American troops

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:57 AM PT — Wednesday, January 8, 2020

President Trump issued his first statement in regards to Iran’s missile attack on bases in Iraq. While taking to Twitter Tuesday, the president said “all is well” and confirmed the assessment of casualties as well as damages is underway.

All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2020

The president also announced he will be making a statement regarding the attack sometime Wednesday. This comes after Iran fired missiles at bases where American troops were stationed in Iraq.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard is claiming responsibility for firing dozens of missiles at the Ain al-Asad and Irbil airbases. The attack comes just days after the U.S. killed Iranian General Qasem Soleimani in a drone strike, which prompted Iran to threaten retaliation.

Meanwhile, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was reportedly notified following Tuesday’s missile strike. Vice President Mike Pence reportedly attempted to notify Pelosi about the attack, but she rejected his call because she was going into a congressional meeting.

The California congresswoman called Pence after the meeting and was briefed on the situation. She later took to Twitter to call for an end to violence between Iran and the U.S., where she stated that “America and the world can’t afford another war.”