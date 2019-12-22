President Trump say trade deal with China will be signed ‘very shortly’

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:34 AM PT — Sunday, December 22, 2019

A trade deal with China is inching closer as President Trump expresses confidence that an agreement will be signed “very shortly.” While speaking at a Turning Point USA event in Florida on Saturday, the president said a ‘phase one’ trade pact between China and the U.S. will begin very soon.

Under that agreement, the U.S. would reduce tariffs on Chinese purchases of American farm products. According to Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, a deal has been agreed upon for a while and they are just tightening up the language of the agreement. He expects a deal to be signed in early January.

We have agreed to a very large Phase One Deal with China. They have agreed to many structural changes and massive purchases of Agricultural Product, Energy, and Manufactured Goods, plus much more. The 25% Tariffs will remain as is, with 7 1/2% put on much of the remainder…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 13, 2019

The Trump administration is reducing tariffs on China beginning with a 50% tariff reduction on $112 billion of Chinese goods. Additional tariffs, which were previously scheduled to take effect December 15th, have been called off. In exchange, the agreement reportedly outlines Beijing’s commitment to increase spending on U.S. goods, including agricultural, energy, and manufactured product- by $200 billion over the next two years.

The deal also requires China to undergo many unidentified “structural changes,” which experts believe are related to intellectual property rights protection as well as overall market access. Chinese officials have said the deal will “fundamentally serve the interests of people of both countries and the world.”

“The Chinese side believes that China and the United States, the world’s two largest economies, must deal with bilateral economic and trade relations with the big picture in mind,” stated Wang Shouwen, China’s vice commerce minister. “Reaching the agreement is expected to bring positive influences on areas, including economy, trade, investment and the financial market.”

Meanwhile, President Trump has said other tariffs will not be suspended or reduced as negotiations continue.

“The tariffs will largely remain, 25 percent on $250 billion dollars, and we’ll use them for future negotiations on the phase two deal because China would like to see the tariffs off,” he explained. “And we were okay with that, but they’ll be used as a negotiating table for the phase two deal.”

Moving forward, the ‘phase one’ agreement is expected to be signed by officials in early January after what has been described by Secretary Mnuchin as a “very short period of time” for officials to “have the translation scrubbed.” Following the sign-off, officials will immediately begin drafting ‘phase two’ of the deal.