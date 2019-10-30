President Trump: Reveal the whistleblower and end the impeachment hoax

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:43 PM PT — Sunday, November 3, 2019

President Trump has accused the “fake news media” of shielding the whistleblower’s identity. In a Sunday tweet, the president said the whistleblower “got it so wrong” and added that he must come forward.

The Whistleblower got it sooo wrong that HE must come forward. The Fake News Media knows who he is but, being an arm of the Democrat Party, don’t want to reveal him because there would be hell to pay.

Reveal the Whistleblower and end the Impeachment Hoax! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2019

He claimed the media outlets know the identity of the whistleblower, but refuse to reveal him because there would be “hell to pay” from the Democrat Party.

The Fake News Media is working hard so that information about the Whistleblower’s identity, which may be very bad for them and their Democrat partners, never reaches the Public. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2019

The president went on to criticize the so-called whistleblower for their political bias. He highlighted recent reports, which suggested the person in question was an Obama appointee with anti-Trump views.

“I don’t know if that’s true or not, but they said is he’s an Obama person,” stated President Trump. “But he was like a big, big anti-Trump person — they said terrible things.”

He has consistently called for the individual to be identified since the complaint first surfaced earlier this year.

Following these remarks, President Trump praised One America News for our commitment to straightforward facts and quality journalism. The president cited our very own investigative reporter Pearson Sharp and his special report. He said it would be great if “legitimate sections of law enforcement” would look into our investigative pieces.

Thank you to @OANN for the absolutely incredible Special Report narrated by @PearsonSharp. Seldom do the American people get to see journalistic work of this quality. Now it would be great if the legitimate sections of law enforcement would study your SMEARS, SPIES AND LIES…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2019

President Trump went on to say, “I wish more people were seeking the facts and the truth.”

….and FEDERAL CONTRACTOR SPIES stories. The finest law enforcement on the planet could not have shown a ROADMAP like that which was produced by you. @OANN should be VERY proud of this great work. I wish more people were seeking the facts and the truth. Keep it up! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2019

This follows a recent report from RealClear Politics, which claimed that the whistleblower could be Eric Ciaramella. Ciaramella is reportedly a registered Democrat who previously worked with former Vice President Joe Biden and former CIA Director John Brennan. His name has been tossed around on social media platforms for weeks and is known by many on Capitol Hill.

Following the release of the report, Ciaramella’s legal team issued a statement. Attorneys Mark Zaid and Andrew Bakaj said they can “neither confirm nor deny the identity of the Intelligence Community Whistleblower.” They went on to caution against speculation, claiming that it can cause harm to any person who may be suspected to be the whistleblower.

“Disclosure of the name of any person who may be suspected to be the whistleblower places that individual and their family in great physical danger,” read the statement. “Such behavior is at the pinnacle of irresponsibility and is intentionally reckless.”

The whistleblower’s legal team noted that there’s no law banning media outlets from identifying whistleblowers. They instead said the decision comes down to “ethics and professionalism.”

