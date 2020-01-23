Trending

President Trump retweets Conway’s op-ed on shift in U.S. politics

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway pauses as she speaks to the media outside the White House, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 7:52 AM PT — Friday, January 24, 2020

President Trump recently highlighted the latest commentary on U.S. partisan politics from his counselor Kellyanne Conway. On Thursday, he retweeted Conway’s latest op-ed in the Washington Post and noted that the Trump administration has transformed America’s political party system.

Conway argued Republicans are now a party of youthful energy and practical solutions, while the Democrats have completely devolved into “old-guard sclerosis.” She said up until 2016, the roles of two major parties were the exact opposite.

President Trump agreed with Conway and said the Democrat Party has made itself irrelevant.

“It’s a whole hoax, it’s called the impeachment hoax, and we’ve had it from the beginning,” stated the president. “From the day I got elected this was going on.”

The White House counselor went on to say Democrat 2020 candidates have no policy agenda except “beating Donald Trump,” or least attempting to.

