President Trump retweets Conway’s op-ed on shift in U.S. politics

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:52 AM PT — Friday, January 24, 2020

President Trump recently highlighted the latest commentary on U.S. partisan politics from his counselor Kellyanne Conway. On Thursday, he retweeted Conway’s latest op-ed in the Washington Post and noted that the Trump administration has transformed America’s political party system.

Conway argued Republicans are now a party of youthful energy and practical solutions, while the Democrats have completely devolved into “old-guard sclerosis.” She said up until 2016, the roles of two major parties were the exact opposite.

“President Trump shows us that electability is no match for electricity” by @KellyannePolls https://t.co/XQBir61WHO — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 23, 2020

President Trump agreed with Conway and said the Democrat Party has made itself irrelevant.

“It’s a whole hoax, it’s called the impeachment hoax, and we’ve had it from the beginning,” stated the president. “From the day I got elected this was going on.”

The White House counselor went on to say Democrat 2020 candidates have no policy agenda except “beating Donald Trump,” or least attempting to.