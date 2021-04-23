President Trump: Results of Ariz. ballot audit will be startling

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:00 PM PT – Friday, April 23, 2021

President Trump weighed in on the ballot audit in Maricopa County, Arizona. In a statement on Friday, the 45th President thanked the Republican State Senators from Arizona for their work in exposing fraud in the state.

President Trump comments on the Maricopa County, Ariz. audit: "So many people would like to thank the brave and patriotic Republican State Senators from Ariz. for the incredible job they are doing…The Ariz. recount and examination will be on live TV (OAN) for all to watch." pic.twitter.com/IbsKCiVgCw — One America News (@OANN) April 23, 2021

He questioned why Democrats are so desperate to stop the audit, and predicted “the results will be startling.”

Trump went on to highlight the continuous live coverage of the recount and examination on OAN, telling viewers where to watch.