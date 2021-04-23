Trending

President Trump: Results of Ariz. ballot audit will be startling

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA - SEPTEMBER 06: Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump pauses during a campaign event September 6, 2016 in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Trump participated in a discussion with retired Army Lieutenant General Michael Flynn. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA – SEPTEMBER 06: Donald Trump paused during a campaign event September 6, 2016 in Virginia Beach, Virginia. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 7:00 PM PT – Friday, April 23, 2021

President Trump weighed in on the ballot audit in Maricopa County, Arizona. In a statement on Friday, the 45th President thanked the Republican State Senators from Arizona for their work in exposing fraud in the state.

He questioned why Democrats are so desperate to stop the audit, and predicted “the results will be startling.”

Trump went on to highlight the continuous live coverage of the recount and examination on OAN, telling viewers where to watch.

