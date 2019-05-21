President Trump reportedly considering pardons for troops accused or convicted of war crimes

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:26 AM PT — Tuesday, May 21, 2019

President Trump is reportedly weighing pardons for U.S. servicemen accused or convicted of war crimes. That’s according to the New York Times, which named several decorated military members who are up for consideration.

Among the individuals up for consideration is Navy SEAL Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher. He has been charged with killing unarmed a Iraqi citizens while deployed to the region as well as stabbing a teenage ISIS prisoner in 2017.

While speaking on the possibility of President Trump intervening in the case, Gallagher’s lawyer — Timothy Parlatore — said they would welcome the pardon.

“The opportunity to potentially end this nightmare is obviously something that is exciting for him, but it’s not something we can count on,” he stated. “We have to continue fighting this case until we’re told otherwise.”

One America News recently spoke to Gallagher’s brother, Sean, who said there’s evidence to dispute the allegations against him.

“What has been infuriating for our family is that mountains of evidence — direct witness testimony, video and photographic evidence, and testimony from Iraqi, who have no vested interest in my brother’s case — has all said the charges against my brother, Chief Eddie Gallagher, are false, baseless and did not happen.” he explained.

Gallagher’s legal team said while they would appreciate a pardon, they believe the chief will be acquitted of the charges at his trial. It is set to begin later this month.

Meanwhile, former Blackwater security guard Nicholas Slatten is also rumored to receive a pardon. He was twice convicted of first-degree murder for instigating a shooting in 2007 while in Iraq, which left 17 unarmed civilians dead and wounded 14 others. Slatten’s currently in a federal Tennessee prison awaiting sentencing, which could land him a mandatory life sentence.

Rumors of these pardons come just days after the president pardoned former Army First Lieutenant Michael Behenna, who was convicted of murdering an Iraqi prisoner in 2009. The next round is expected to come on or around Memorial Day.