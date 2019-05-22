President Trump rejects Pelosi allegations of ‘cover-up,’ infrastructure meeting cut short

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:02 AM PT — Wednesday, May 22, 2019

President Trump recently addressed the Mueller investigation and the Democrats for continuing investigations into his administration.

In the Rose Garden Wednesday, the president reiterated there was no Russian collusion. He cited the Mueller report, saying he has been one of the most transparent president’s in the country’s history.

Instead, the president insisted this was all an attempt to take him down, adding, the crime was committed on the other side by Democrats.

This comes after the House Speaker said “we believe the president of the United States is engaged in a cover up.” The president rejected Pelosi’s allegations:

“And I said let’s have the meeting on infrastructure, we’ll get that done easily. That’s one of the easy ones. And instead of walking in happily into a meeting I walk in to look at people that had just said that I was doing a cover up. I don’t do cover ups. You people know that probably better than anybody.”

The president is demanding Democrats end what he called their “phony investigations” before he will negotiate with them on issues like infrastructure.