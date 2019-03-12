Trending

President Trump quotes former Greenpeace Canada president on ‘climate change’

UPDATED 8:13 AM PT — Tuesday, March 12, 2019

The president took to Twitter to quote the former president of Greenpeace Canada, who said global warming is a sham.

In a tweet Tuesday, President Trump quoted Patrick Moore, who said “the whole climate crisis is not only fake news” and “fake science.”

Moore went on to say there was no so-called “climate crisis,” and pointed out that “carbon dioxide is the main building block of all life.”

Moore recently began to speak out against his former organization, and recently called global warming a “fear campaign” by “scientists hooked on government grants.”

Winemaker and director of Peterson Wines, Colin Peterson, walks through a dry dam on his property in Hunter Valley, Australia. (Reuters/Photo)

