President Trump quotes former Greenpeace Canada president on ‘climate change’

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:13 AM PT — Tuesday, March 12, 2019

The president took to Twitter to quote the former president of Greenpeace Canada, who said global warming is a sham.

In a tweet Tuesday, President Trump quoted Patrick Moore, who said “the whole climate crisis is not only fake news” and “fake science.”

Moore went on to say there was no so-called “climate crisis,” and pointed out that “carbon dioxide is the main building block of all life.”

Patrick Moore, co-founder of Greenpeace: “The whole climate crisis is not only Fake News, it’s Fake Science. There is no climate crisis, there’s weather and climate all around the world, and in fact carbon dioxide is the main building block of all life.” @foxandfriends Wow! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 12, 2019

Moore recently began to speak out against his former organization, and recently called global warming a “fear campaign” by “scientists hooked on government grants.”