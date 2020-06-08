President Trump questions meaning of NFL commissioner statement

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:44 AM PT — Monday, June 8, 2020

President Trump has questioned the meaning behind the NFL commissioner’s recent statement on concerns over racial equality.

While taking to Twitter Sunday, the president asked whether Roger Goodell was implying peace and reconciliation in his message or justifying players kneeling during the national anthem. The president then called the act disrespectful towards the U.S. as well as the American flag.

This came after Goodell released a video over the weekend apologizing for the league’s inaction in dealing with racial issues.

We, the NFL, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of Black People. We, the NFL, admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest. We, the NFL, believe Black Lives Matter. #InspireChange pic.twitter.com/ENWQP8A0sv — NFL (@NFL) June 5, 2020

Goodell claimed the NFL made made a mistake by not listening to players and fans after former quarterback Colin Kaepernick started the kneeling protest back in 2016.