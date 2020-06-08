Trending

President Trump questions meaning of NFL commissioner statement

FILE – In this Dec. 12, 2018, file photo, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell speaks during a news conference in Irving, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 7:44 AM PT — Monday, June 8, 2020

President Trump has questioned the meaning behind the NFL commissioner’s recent statement on concerns over racial equality.

While taking to Twitter Sunday, the president asked whether Roger Goodell was implying peace and reconciliation in his message or justifying players kneeling during the national anthem. The president then called the act disrespectful towards the U.S. as well as the American flag.

This came after Goodell released a video over the weekend apologizing for the league’s inaction in dealing with racial issues.

Goodell claimed the NFL made made a mistake by not listening to players and fans after former quarterback Colin Kaepernick started the kneeling protest back in 2016.

