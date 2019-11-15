President Trump questions foreign service of ousted ambassador Yovanovitch amid impeachment hearings

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 2:28 PM PT — Friday, November 15, 2019

President Trump recently called into question the foreign service record of impeachment witness Marie Yovanovitch. In a tweet Friday, the president said “everywhere Yovanovitch went turned bad.” He pointed at first to Somalia and then at Ukraine. He then pointed out he has the right to appoint ambassadors as commander-in-chief.

….They call it “serving at the pleasure of the President.” The U.S. now has a very strong and powerful foreign policy, much different than proceeding administrations. It is called, quite simply, America First! With all of that, however, I have done FAR more for Ukraine than O. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2019

Democrat House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff read the tweet in the hearing and claimed the president was trying to intimidate witnesses. He then gave Yovanovitch a chance to respond to the tweet.

“I actually think that where I have served over the years, I and others, have demonstrably made things better,” she stated. “In Ukraine for example where there are huge challenges, including, you know, on the issue that we’re discussing today of of corruption, huge challenges, but they’ve made a lot of progress since 2014, including in the years that I was there.”

President Trump said since responded, saying he has every right to exercise his free speech. He then slammed the notion he was “tampering with witnesses” and said Adam Schiff was tampering with the process by not allowing his lawyers represent him during the open testimony.

“I have freedom of speech, just as other people do — but they’ve taken away the Republicans’ rights,” stated President Trump. “I watched today as certain very talented people wanted to ask questions and they weren’t even allowed to ask questions — it’s a very sad thing.”

When asked if he thought he intimidated the ambassador with his tweet, the president responded “I don’t think so.” He went on to say the country now has strong and powerful foreign policy, unlike past administrations.

Meanwhile, Ambassador Yovanovitch denied she spoke ill of President Trump amid allegations she bad-mouthed the commander-in-chief to U.S. Embassy staff in Ukraine. During her opening statement Friday, she refuted claims that she said the diplomats don’t have to follow the president’s orders because he was being impeached.

Yovanovitch also shot down allegations she drafted a so-called “Do Not Prosecute” list for top Ukrainian judicial officials to follow. The diplomat said she advocated for the rule of law to prevail in Ukraine and for top prosecutors, judges and law enforcement to stop wielding their power selectively to target political opponents.

“I want to reiterate first that the allegation that I disseminated a “Do Not Prosecute” list was a fabrication — Mr. Lutsenko, the former Ukrainian Prosecutor General who made that allegation, has acknowledged that the list never existed,” she stated. “Also untrue are unsourced allegations that I told unidentified embassy employees or Ukrainian officials that President Trump’s orders should be ignored because ‘he was going to be impeached’ or for any other reason — I did not and would not say such a thing.”

Yovanovitch also expressed concerns over the degradation of the State Department. She said department leadership failed to push-back against foreign and corrupt interests, which apparently hijacked U.S.-Ukraine policy.