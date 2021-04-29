President Trump praises OAN’s reporting, highlights growth in popularity

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:55 AM PT – Thursday, April 29, 2020

President Trump recently called on all Americans to tune in to One America News as we are continuing to stand up to the lies of the “Washington swamp.”

On Wednesday, he told Dan Bongino the mainstream media has failed to acknowledge his success in last year’s elections along with claims of rampant voter fraud committed by Democrats. The 45th president went on to acknowledge the recent growth of OAN’s popularity among viewers.

For our part, we at One America News would like to thank each and every one of our viewers, including President Trump, and we encourage you to stay with us because we are after the truth.

