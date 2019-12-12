President Trump praises NDAA for expanding paid family leave

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 5:54 PM PT — Thursday, December 12, 2019

President Trump is delivering on his promise to expand paid family leave. On Thursday, the president touted a provision of the upcoming annual defense budget that will provide all federal workers with 12 weeks of paid parental leave.

“This week, my administration reached a historic deal with Congress,” he said. “The federal government will now give 12 weeks of paid family leave to all federal employees, something that nobody expected.”

For years, Washington has treated families as an afterthought at best—and a barrier to “progress” at worst. President @realDonaldTrump knows that bureaucrats shouldn’t have the final say in raising our kids. 1600 Daily: https://t.co/A68ueVC88u pic.twitter.com/oVnWhBE6TR — The White House (@WhiteHouse) December 13, 2019

The president said “more women are working today than ever before” and added we “have a historic opportunity to enact long overdue reform.”

“My administration is putting control back in the hands of parents, where it belongs,” stated President Trump. “With this initiative, we have a chance to give all moms and dads the resources and support they need to succeed…and help their sons and daughters reach their amazing, God-given potential.”

The defense budget was passed with overwhelming support in the House on Wednesday. It is now headed to the Senate, which is expected to pass it late next week.