President Trump praises Iranians for protesting Ayatollah regime

UPDATED 4:30 PM PT — Saturday, January 11, 2020

Protesters in Iran are calling for Ayatollah Khamenei to step down. During Saturday’s demonstrations in Tehran, protesters were heard chanting “commander in chief resign” and “death to the liars.”

The Iranian people continue their protests against the lies, incompetence, and cruelty of the ayatollah’s regime. #IranProtests pic.twitter.com/iF6aJFc0T3 — Department of State (@StateDept) January 12, 2020

The protests came in response to the Iranian government’s admission of guilt regarding the Ukrainian passenger plane crash, which killed 176 people this week.

On Saturday, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard took full responsibility for wrongly striking the plane down and claimed it was “unintentionally” seen as a “hostile target.” The regime initially denied any involvement, but changed their stance after an initial investigation.

President Trump affirmed he will continue to stand by the Iranian people during this period of protest. He added the U.S. is following the situation closely and is “inspired by your courage.”

To the brave, long-suffering people of Iran: I've stood with you since the beginning of my Presidency, and my Administration will continue to stand with you. We are following your protests closely, and are inspired by your courage. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2020

In a separate tweet, the president said the Iranian government must allow human rights groups to monitor and report facts on the ground. He went on to say there cannot be another massacre of peaceful protesters nor an internet shutdown.

The government of Iran must allow human rights groups to monitor and report facts from the ground on the ongoing protests by the Iranian people. There can not be another massacre of peaceful protesters, nor an internet shutdown. The world is watching. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2020

