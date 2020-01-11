Trending

President Trump praises Iranians for protesting Ayatollah regime

Protesters demonstrate over the U.S. airstrike in Iraq that killed Iranian Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani in Tehran, Iran, Saturday Jan. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 4:30 PM PT — Saturday, January 11, 2020

Protesters in Iran are calling for Ayatollah Khamenei to step down. During Saturday’s demonstrations in Tehran, protesters were heard chanting “commander in chief resign” and “death to the liars.”

The protests came in response to the Iranian government’s admission of guilt regarding the Ukrainian passenger plane crash, which killed 176 people this week.

On Saturday, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard took full responsibility for wrongly striking the plane down and claimed it was “unintentionally” seen as a “hostile target.” The regime initially denied any involvement, but changed their stance after an initial investigation.

People display a red crossed portrait of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani during a protest by activists of the National Council of Resistance of Iran, outside the European Council headquarters in Brussels, Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

President Trump affirmed he will continue to stand by the Iranian people during this period of protest. He added the U.S. is following the situation closely and is “inspired by your courage.”

In a separate tweet, the president said the Iranian government must allow human rights groups to monitor and report facts on the ground. He went on to say there cannot be another massacre of peaceful protesters nor an internet shutdown.

RELATED: Iran Apologizes For ‘Accidentally’ Shooting Down Ukrainian Plane

People gather for a candlelight vigil to remember the victims of the Ukraine plane crash, at the gate of Amri Kabir University that some of the victims of the crash were former students of, in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE