President Trump praises GOP unity, while blasting Pelosi for withholding articles from Senate

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:13 PM PT — Thursday, December 19, 2019

According to President Trump, Republicans are “united like never before.” He took to Twitter Thursday to express this sentiment. This comes after all House Republicans voted against impeaching the president, while two Democrats crossed party lines and also voted “no” on impeachment.

100% Republican Vote. That’s what people are talking about. The Republicans are united like never before! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 19, 2019

In a follow up tweet, the president put the “Do Nothing Dems” on blast for not wanting to deliver the articles of impeachment to the Senate. He pointed out that it’s now the Senate’s call as “the greatest Witch Hunt in American history” continues. This come as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is withholding the articles of impeachment from the Senate over concerns of an unfair trial.

Wednesday’s House debate closed with a vote to approve articles of impeachment, which accuse the president of abuse of power and obstruction of congress. This makes him the third president in U.S. history to be impeached in the House. The historic vote was divided largely among party lines with two Democrats voting against the first article and three voting against the second.

During the president’s “Merry Christmas rally” in Michigan Wednesday, he touted unity among the GOP.

“So we had 198, 229, and 198 — we didn’t lose one Republican vote and three Democrats voted for us,” he told the crowd. “Wow, the Republican Party has never been so affronted, but they’ve never been so united as they are right now.”

Moving forward, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi must first name impeachment managers to make the case in the Senate and send the approved articles over to the upper chamber for a trial. From there, they will need a two-thirds vote in order to remove President Trump from office. However, Pelosi hinted she might delay the process.

“We have legislation approved by the Rules Committee that will enable us to decide how we will send over the articles of impeachment,” she stated. “We cannot name managers until we see what the process is on the Senate side, and I would hope that would be soon as we did with our legislation, our Resolution 660, to describe what the process would be.”

Holding onto the articles of impeachment could reportedly be a strategy Pelosi is using to avoid a dismissal of charges. This comes as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is expected to hold a final vote in hopes to acquit the president.