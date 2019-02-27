President Trump praises Fiat Chrysler for opening new U.S. factory

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:04 AM PT — Wednesday, February 27, 2019

President Trump is praising Fiat Chrysler for bringing jobs back to the U.S. In a recent tweet from Vietnam, the president said the company is adding 6,500 jobs in Michigan in a four billion dollar investment to double its hourly workforce.

The goal of expanding its factories is to boost production of SUVs and trucks.

Fiat Chrysler will be adding more than 6,500 JOBS in Michigan (Detroit area), doubling its hourly workforce as part of a 4.5 Billion Dollar investment. Thank you Fiat Chrysler. They are all coming back to the USA, it’s where the action is! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 27, 2019

This is the first time an American automaker has built a new factory in the U.S. since 2006.

“We are announcing today that Fiat Chrysler has designated the city of Detroit as its first choice for the first auto assembly plant built in the United States in more than a decade,” announced Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan.

President Trump said, “they are all coming back to the USA,” because “that’s where the action is.”