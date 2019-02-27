Trending

President Trump praises Fiat Chrysler for opening new U.S. factory

UPDATED 7:04 AM PT — Wednesday, February 27, 2019

President Trump is praising Fiat Chrysler for bringing jobs back to the U.S. In a recent tweet from Vietnam, the president said the company is adding 6,500 jobs in Michigan in a four billion dollar investment to double its hourly workforce.

The goal of expanding its factories is to boost production of SUVs and trucks.

This is the first time an American automaker has built a new factory in the U.S. since 2006.

“We are announcing today that Fiat Chrysler has designated the city of Detroit as its first choice for the first auto assembly plant built in the United States in more than a decade,” announced Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan.

President Trump said, “they are all coming back to the USA,” because “that’s where the action is.”

Jeep vehicles are parked outside the Jefferson North Assembly Plant in Detroit, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. Fiat Chrysler announced plans on Tuesday for a new Jeep factory, the city’s first new auto plant in a generation, as part of a $4.5 billion manufacturing expansion in southeast Michigan. FCA said it would convert the Mack Avenue Engine factory to an assembly plant for the next-generation Jeep Grand Cherokee and make an investment at Jefferson North Assembly Plant to retool and modernize the factory for continued production of the Dodge Durango. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

