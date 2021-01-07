President Trump pledges orderly transition of power

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:32 AM PT – Thursday, January 7, 2021

President Trump recently commented on the congressional certification of the electoral vote. In a statement shared by White House officials Thursday, the President pledged an “orderly” transition of power. This came just minutes after Congress voted to certify the electoral slates of all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

President Trump said, “even though I disagree with the outcome of the election, there will be an orderly transition on January 20th.” He went on to assure supporters that this is only the beginning of his fight to “Make America Great Again.”

Meanwhile, Republicans have banded together to condemn the recent violence that ensued on Capitol Hill. Vice President Mike Pence made remarks Wednesday evening as the Senate reconvened to debate the Electoral College results.

“…a dark day in the history of the United States Capitol,” he stated. “But thanks to the swift efforts of U.S. Capitol Police, federal, state and local law enforcement, the violence was quelled, the Capitol is secured and the people’s work continues.”

While speaking before Congress, Pence lamented the death of a woman and the dozens of others who were injured during the incident. He then addressed the demonstrators who breached the Capitol Building.

“To those who wreaked havoc in our Capitol today (Wednesday), you did not win,” said the Vice President. “Violence never wins…freedom wins and this is still the people’s house.”

In his opening remarks, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell asserted the U.S. will not bow to lawlessness or intimidation.

“They tried to disrupt our democracy, they failed,” he stated. “Failed to attempt to obstruct the Congress…this failed insurrection only underscores how crucial the task before us is for our republic.”

While taking to Twitter, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) responded to the demonstrations by noting violence is always wrong.

Those storming the Capitol need to stop NOW. The Constitution protects peaceful protest, but violence—from Left or Right— is ALWAYS wrong. And those engaged in violence are hurting the cause they say they support. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 6, 2021

The office of Sen. Josh Hawley also issued a statement, thanking law enforcement officials for putting their lives on the line. The senators’ office added, “those who attacked police and broke the law must be prosecuted.”