President Trump planning to head to southern border

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:57 AM PT – Sunday, March 28, 2021

President Trump said he will be heading to the U.S.-Mexico border over the next couple of weeks.

In an interview on Saturday, the 45th President talked about the growing humanitarian crisis at the border, calling it a very dangerous situation.

President Trump is more concerned about the immigration situation in this country than Biden or Harris. He may visit the border soon… This would be before EITHER Biden or Harris visits. — Madison Cawthorn (@CawthornforNC) March 27, 2021

He went on to say he would love to be involved, adding Joe Biden is supposed to take that trip and and “make some decisions.”

Trump criticized Biden’s move to end the “Remain in Mexico” policy, and commented on the unprecedented amount of drugs crossing the southern border. He said a lot of people have been asking him to go and he is happy to help the agents there however he can.

“A lot of people want me to. Border Patrol and all the people at ICE, they want me there, they asked me to go,” President Trump explained. “So I sort of feel like I owe it to them. They’re great people, they’re doing an incredible job.”

These are the Biden cages. (Faces blurred.) Thousands of kids, in the midst of a pandemic, crammed in at 1500% capacity. This is just one of the “pods” at Donna. There are SEVEN more, equally full. pic.twitter.com/zyMm5yiIPZ — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 27, 2021

“Thousands and thousands of people are coming up right now as we speak. And you’re going to have millions of people pouring into our country, and it’s going to destroy our country,” President Trump said. “I don’t know what they’re doing. And they don’t know what they’re doing.”

The 45th President said Democrats should finish the wall and reinstate “Remain in Mexico,” or the crisis will become a disaster.