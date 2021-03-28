Trending

President Trump planning to head to southern border

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 25: U.S. President Donald Trump holds a joint news conference with Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri in the Rose Garden at the White House July 25, 2017 in Washington, DC. Trump began the news conference by announcing that Senate Republicans had passed a procedural vote on repealing Obamacare. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 8:57 AM PT – Sunday, March 28, 2021

President Trump said he will be heading to the U.S.-Mexico border over the next couple of weeks.

In an interview on Saturday, the 45th President talked about the growing humanitarian crisis at the border, calling it a very dangerous situation.

He went on to say he would love to be involved, adding Joe Biden is supposed to take that trip and and “make some decisions.”

Trump criticized Biden’s move to end the “Remain in Mexico” policy, and commented on the unprecedented amount of drugs crossing the southern border. He said a lot of people have been asking him to go and he is happy to help the agents there however he can.

US President Donald Trump visits the US-Mexico border fence in Otay Mesa, California on September 18, 2019. (Photo by Nicholas KAMM / AFP) (Photo credit should read NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

“A lot of people want me to. Border Patrol and all the people at ICE, they want me there, they asked me to go,” President Trump explained. “So I sort of feel like I owe it to them. They’re great people, they’re doing an incredible job.”

“Thousands and thousands of people are coming up right now as we speak. And you’re going to have millions of people pouring into our country, and it’s going to destroy our country,” President Trump said. “I don’t know what they’re doing. And they don’t know what they’re doing.”

The 45th President said Democrats should finish the wall and reinstate “Remain in Mexico,” or the crisis will become a disaster.

