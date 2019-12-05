President Trump: Pelosi just had a nervous fit

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:32 AM PT — Thursday, December 5, 2019

President Trump said Nancy Pelosi “just had a nervous fit” after she announced Democrats would be moving forward with articles of impeachment. He made the comment in a tweet Thursday, where he also pointed out that there will soon be 182 new judges. He went on to praise the stock market as well as employment records under his presidency.

Nancy Pelosi just had a nervous fit. She hates that we will soon have 182 great new judges and sooo much more. Stock Market and employment records. She says she “prays for the President.” I don’t believe her, not even close. Help the homeless in your district Nancy. USMCA? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 5, 2019

Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell called the Democrats impeachment push “political theater.” He criticized Nancy Pelosi Thursday, saying she’s more focused on a partisan inquiry rather than the needs of Americans.

The Kentucky lawmaker pointed out that as Democrats hold impeachment hearings, the U.S. military is going unfunded and a major trade deal is not being passed. The majority leader also said while they wait on Democrats to move legislation forward, the senate is confirming more of President Trump’s judicial nominees.

Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale also slammed Democrats for continuing to pursue impeachment with less than a year left before the 2020 election. Parscale said this has always been Democrats’ goal and the so-called “swamp” would be exposed during a Senate trial.