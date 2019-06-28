President Trump optimistic about meeting with Chinese president at G20 summit

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:26 PM PT — Friday, June 28, 2019

President Trump is gearing up for another big day of meetings with world leaders at the G20 summit in Japan, including a highly anticipated sit down with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

On Thursday, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer met with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He to highlight their agenda for the talks.

President Trump said he expects the discussion to be “productive,” while Beijing says it’s hoping the president can meet the country “half way” on trade negotiation.

“We urge the U.S. to abandon the outdated Cold War mentality and the zero-sum thought, objectively and rationally view China’s development, follow the general trend of China-U.S. relations, and must not sign the act that contains negative contents on China into law, so as to avoid damage to the overall situation of China- U.S. relations.”

— Geng Shuang, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman

President Trump indicated he was open to imposing more tariffs on the country if China doesn’t agree to do more to address the trade deficit. However, he said he was still optimistic about reaching a breakthrough in negotiations.

“We’ll see what happens or what comes out of it, but we’re doing very well as a country…the United States is the hottest country in the world right now and the economy…all of the leaders have come up and said it’s incredible what’s happened with the United States, and they congratulate me and congratulate the people of the United States…we’ll see what happens tomorrow with China.”

–President Donald Trump

The president is set to sit down with his Chinese counterpart on the sidelines of the summit on Saturday. Analysts say its likely the pair will reach an agreement to pause trade war escalations.