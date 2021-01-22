President Trump offers his D.C. hotel to National Guard troops who were kicked out of Capitol Building

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:48 AM PT – Friday, January 22, 2021

President Trump gave thousands of National Guard troops permission to stay at his Trump Hotel in Washington, D.C. after Capitol Police kicked them out of the Capitol Building.

On Thursday, 5,000 guardsmen and women brought in to protect Joe Biden’s inauguration were forced to take shelter in an underground parking garage after they were told to vacate the building.

The move garnered intense backlash after it was revealed the soldiers were forced to sleep on the ground in freezing temperatures and had just one bathroom as well as one power outlet to share.

On Friday, an advisor told OAN that President Trump stepped in by informing the troops they could stay at his luxury hotel near the capitol.

Upon seeing the situation, lawmakers from both sides of the aisle demanded the unit be brought back inside.

“Well, I don’t want to go out on a limb but let me say this, whatever blockhead in the United States Senate decided that the National Guard has to sleep in the parking garage should be sleeping in the parking garage themselves tonight,” stated Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.).

Speaker Pelosi and Majority Leader Schumer—why are American troops who are tasked with keeping security at the Capitol being forced to sleep in a parking lot? They deserve to be treated with respect, and we deserve answers. pic.twitter.com/J0R2dRC8bM — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) January 22, 2021

It’s unclear who gave the initial order, but some Republicans are pointing the finger at Nancy Pelosi who has remained silent on the issue. Meanwhile, several state governor’s have ordered their troops to return home.