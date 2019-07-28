President Trump: North Korean Missile Tests Do Not Pose Threat to U.S.

UPDATED 10:40 AM PT — Sunday, July 28, 2019

President Trump downplays last week’s missile tests by North Korea.

Last week, during a press conference the President said the incident would not interfere with U.S. North Korea negotiations.

He said the missiles were ‘short-range,’ commonly used by many countries, and therefore did not pose a threat to the U.S.

“They are short range missiles and my relationship is very good with Chairman Kim and we’ll see what happens. But they are short range missiles, and many people have those missiles” President Trump said.

In fact, the President went on to tout his healthy working relationship with Chairman Kim Jong Un, saying the relationship remains in good condition and the tests were not carried out in bad faith against the U.S.

“He didn’t say a warning to the United States. I can tell you that. he didn’t say a warning to the United States” President Trump said.

North Korea successfully test fired two short-range missiles last week in an apparent warning to South Korean military warmongers.