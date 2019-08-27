Trending

President Trump nominates Eugene Scalia to Labor Secretary

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 3:20 PM PST – Tue. August 27, 2019

Longtime Labor Attorney Eugene Scalia is officially nominated to take over the role of White House labor secretary.

Eugene Scalia in 2012. Mr. Scalia, who was a top Labor Department lawyer in the George W. Bush administration, is a partner in the Washington office of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher.CreditCreditStephen Voss

President Trump made the decision Tuesday, tapping the son of late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia.

Back in July, the president first voiced his intent to nominate Scalia to the position. The decision came in the wake of the resignation of Alexander Acosta, amid scrutiny over his handling of the Jeffrey Epstein plea deal in 2007.

Scalia was the top legal officer at the department, and a special assistant to Attorney General Barr during the George W. Bush administration.

Scalia will have his confirmation hearing when the Senate reconvenes after summer recess.

