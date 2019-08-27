President Trump nominates Eugene Scalia to Labor Secretary

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 3:20 PM PST – Tue. August 27, 2019

Longtime Labor Attorney Eugene Scalia is officially nominated to take over the role of White House labor secretary.

President Trump made the decision Tuesday, tapping the son of late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia.

Back in July, the president first voiced his intent to nominate Scalia to the position. The decision came in the wake of the resignation of Alexander Acosta, amid scrutiny over his handling of the Jeffrey Epstein plea deal in 2007.

Scalia was the top legal officer at the department, and a special assistant to Attorney General Barr during the George W. Bush administration.

Scalia will have his confirmation hearing when the Senate reconvenes after summer recess.