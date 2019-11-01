President Trump nominates Chad Wolf as acting DHS Chief

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:55 PM PT — Friday, November 1, 2019

President Trump is confirming previous speculation over who is set to take over as the new head of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). On Friday, the president announced senior DHS official Chad Wolf was nominated to replace outgoing Secretary Kevin McAleenan.

Reports this week said President Trump called Wolf days ago to give him a heads-up about the position. Other top contenders for the spot were USCIS Director Ken Cuccinelli and acting Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Mark Morgan.

This follows the resignation of Kevin McAleenan, which was announced last month.

I want to thank the President for the opportunity to serve alongside the men and women of the Department of Homeland Security. With his support, over the last 6 months, we have made tremendous progress mitigating the border security and humanitarian crisis we faced this year… pic.twitter.com/A4rTcZgJKF — Acting Sec. Kevin McAleenan (@DHSMcAleenan) October 12, 2019

The outgoing secretary was subpoenaed as part of the ongoing impeachment inquiry, but declined to testify. He said he was surprised to be called for a hearing and maintained that his efforts would be focused on his departure, which was scheduled for Thursday.

The search for a replacement has reportedly been complicated, due to some of the job prerequisites. For instance, federal law requires acting agency chiefs to have served under a Senate confirmed secretary for 90 days.

Wolf is set to replace McAleenan in the coming days.

