President Trump nominates Chad Wolf as acting DHS Chief

Department of Homeland Security Under Secretary Chad Wolf speaks during a meeting of the President’s Interagency Task Force to Monitor and Combat Trafficking in Persons (PITF), in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, on the White House complex, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 6:55 PM PT — Friday, November 1, 2019

President Trump is confirming previous speculation over who is set to take over as the new head of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). On Friday, the president announced senior DHS official Chad Wolf was nominated to replace outgoing Secretary Kevin McAleenan.

Reports this week said President Trump called Wolf days ago to give him a heads-up about the position. Other top contenders for the spot were USCIS Director Ken Cuccinelli and acting Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Mark Morgan.

This follows the resignation of Kevin McAleenan, which was announced last month.

The outgoing secretary was subpoenaed as part of the ongoing impeachment inquiry, but declined to testify. He said he was surprised to be called for a hearing and maintained that his efforts would be focused on his departure, which was scheduled for Thursday.

The search for a replacement has reportedly been complicated, due to some of the job prerequisites. For instance, federal law requires acting agency chiefs to have served under a Senate confirmed secretary for 90 days.

Wolf is set to replace McAleenan in the coming days.

