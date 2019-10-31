President Trump: New location for signing Phase One trade deal to be announced

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:00 PM PT — Thursday, October 31, 2019

President Trump is saying the U.S. and China are working to select a new site for the signing of their Phase One trade agreement. The president told the press Thursday that the new location for the 2019 APEC Summit will be announced soon.

China and the USA are working on selecting a new site for signing of Phase One of Trade Agreement, about 60% of total deal, after APEC in Chile was canceled do to unrelated circumstances. The new location will be announced soon. President Xi and President Trump will do signing! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2019

The APEC Summit planned for Chile next month was canceled due to domestic unrest in the country. Recent reports said the president spoke with Chile’s president during a call Wednesday, expressing support for the leader’s decision.

The Phase One draft makes up about 60 percent of the total deal to end the trade war. President Trump said he remains confident President Xi Jinping will sign the agreement.

Both countries are reportedly trying to finalize the agreement before U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports go into effect this December. Chinese Commerce officials stated that negotiations are set to continue as soon as this Friday.

Related: Chile Cancels APEC Summit, Interim Trade Deal Signing Now In Question