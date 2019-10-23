Trending

President Trump: ‘Never Trumper’ Republicans may be worse than ‘Do Nothing’ Democrats

President Donald Trump speaks at the 9th annual Shale Insight Conference at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 5:00 PM PT — Wednesday, October 23, 2019

President Trump is blasting “Never Trumpers” in the Republican Party. In a string of Wednesday tweets, the president said that some Republicans are more dangerous for the country than the “Do Nothing Democrats.”

President Trump’s comments come after a handful of officials in his administration began to cooperate with the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry. The president has said he’s never heard of some of these individuals and claimed many of them were put in their positions prior to his election.

He went on to call out members of his own party, including special envoy William Taylor.

Taylor recently gave testimony against the administration, claiming the White House withheld military aid for political purposes.

President Trump urged his administration not to hire any more “Never Trumpers,” stating that “nothing good will ever come from them!”

Earlier the same day, some House Republicans stormed a closed-door impeachment hearing, claiming that the American people deserved transparency.

