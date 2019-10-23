President Trump: ‘Never Trumper’ Republicans may be worse than ‘Do Nothing’ Democrats

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 5:00 PM PT — Wednesday, October 23, 2019

President Trump is blasting “Never Trumpers” in the Republican Party. In a string of Wednesday tweets, the president said that some Republicans are more dangerous for the country than the “Do Nothing Democrats.”

The Never Trumper Republicans, though on respirators with not many left, are in certain ways worse and more dangerous for our Country than the Do Nothing Democrats. Watch out for them, they are human scum! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 23, 2019

President Trump’s comments come after a handful of officials in his administration began to cooperate with the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry. The president has said he’s never heard of some of these individuals and claimed many of them were put in their positions prior to his election.

He went on to call out members of his own party, including special envoy William Taylor.

….Does anybody think this is fair? Even though there was no quid pro quo, I’m sure they would like to try. Worse than the Dems! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 23, 2019

Taylor recently gave testimony against the administration, claiming the White House withheld military aid for political purposes.

President Trump urged his administration not to hire any more “Never Trumpers,” stating that “nothing good will ever come from them!”

It would be really great if the people within the Trump Administration, all well-meaning and good (I hope!), could stop hiring Never Trumpers, who are worse than the Do Nothing Democrats. Nothing good will ever come from them! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 23, 2019

Earlier the same day, some House Republicans stormed a closed-door impeachment hearing, claiming that the American people deserved transparency.

