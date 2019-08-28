President Trump mocks NYT columnist Bret Stephens over ‘bedbug’ controversy

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:26 AM PT — Wednesday, August 28, 2019

President Trump recently referenced a One America News story about another controversy at the New York Times. In a tweet Wednesday, he called disgraced columnist Bret Stephens a “lightweight journalist”and mocked him as a “tough guy.”

“The infestation of bedbugs at The New York Times office” @OANN was perhaps brought in by lightweight journalist Bret Stephens, a Conservative who does anything that his bosses at the paper tell him to do! He is now quitting Twitter after being called a “bedbug.” Tough guy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 28, 2019

This week the writer said he was deactivating his Twitter account after being called a “bedbug” by a George Washington University professor and being ridiculed on social media over the situation.

One America’s Kara McKinney has more on the controversy.