President Trump: Mexico could send more troops to the southern border

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:15 AM PT — Thursday, July 25, 2019

While speaking to reporters Wednesday before leaving for a trip to West Virginia, President Trump said Mexico could send more troops to the U.S.–Mexico border. This possible addition comes after the over 20,000 soldiers already sent by the country in an effort to curb illegal immigration.

President Trump explained how this has already made a difference in the amount of migrants being apprehended at the southern border:

“The numbers are way down at the border which is a good thing. Apprehensions are way down because Mexico has now 22,000 soldiers, and they mean business because they know what happens. The alternative is not good for them.”

Over the weekend, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited El Salvador where he pushed an agreement to stop drug trafficking and reduce the flood of migrants into the U.S.

“The Trump administration is determined to achieve this,” he stated. “We are a champion of sovereign rights for every nation, but we’ve got to address the challenges that cause this migration.”

The president of El Salvador said he’s also optimistic about the collaboration.

“If we have a partner as big and as powerful and as important to us and to the world as the United States, of course the end result will be great for us,” stated President Nayib Bukele.

Following the agreement, the Mexican foreign minister said migrant apprehensions have significantly dropped over the last month. This aside, the country has declined a proposal by the U.S., which would have required asylum seekers apply for refuge in Mexico.