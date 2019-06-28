President Trump meets with Russian President Putin on sidelines of G20 Summit

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:57 AM PT — Friday, June 28, 2019

During the G20 summit, President Trump was asked by reporters whether he would confront Russian President Vladimir Putin about foreign interference in U.S. democracy. In hopes of finally putting the issue to rest, the president lightly addressed the issue face-to-face with the Russian leader, saying “don’t meddle in the election.”

#NEW: Pres. Trump turns toward Russian Pres. Vladimir Putin and other Russian officials, saying, “don’t meddle in the election. Don’t meddle in the election.” @OANN pic.twitter.com/F6QuaroBOy — Chloe Salsameda (@ChloeSalsameda) June 28, 2019

This was the two presidents first meeting since the release of the Mueller report. The White House said after the talks, President Trump and Putin held a phone conversation where they reportedly discussed the “Russian hoax.”

During a photo-op, President Trump spoke on the relationship with Russia:

“Thank you very much everybody, it’s a great honor to be with President Putin. His representatives, my representatives have many things to discuss, including trade and including some disarmament, some little protectionism perhaps, in a very positive way. And we are going to discuss a lot of different things, with a great reading, with a very, very good relationship and we look forward to spending some very good time together. Lot of very positive things are going to come out of the relationship. So, Vladimir, thank you very much!”

President Trump and Putin also bonded over their mutual disdain for the media and negative press. Meanwhile, the Russian president said he hopes to follow up with President Trump on their discussions in Helsinki last year. A read-out of the meeting from the White House said the two discussed the situations in Syria, Venezuela, Ukraine, Iran as well as arms control.