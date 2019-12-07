President Trump meets with police officers union at the White House

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 4:15 PM PT — Saturday, December 7, 2019

Law enforcement officials from across the country met with President Trump at the White House on Friday. Members of the Fraternal Order of Police said the president has taken initiative, giving them the support law enforcement officials need.

With President @realDonaldTrump, the men & women of law enforcement have a seat at the table. FOP President @PYoes, VP @JoeGamaldi & various FOP Leaders met at the @WhiteHouse to discuss the issues most important to those who Serve & Protect. #VictimsDeserveBetter pic.twitter.com/XFLyZfJpo4 — National FOP (@GLFOP) December 7, 2019

Officers said the biggest issue they are concerned with is the increase in violent crimes in big cities. They said they believe district attorneys are not following the rule of law.

“It’s because we have activist DAs in cities like Houston, Dallas, Philadelphia, Chicago, Baltimore, who are letting these dirt bags out, who are repeat violent offenders, who are doing gun crimes. They’re letting them out with sweetheart deals. They’re getting back out on the streets and they’re victimizing the hardworking men and women of our community.“

– Officer Joe Gamaldi, National VP of the Fraternal Order of Police

The officials said police officers around the country are doing their jobs and urged district attorneys to do theirs. They thanked President Trump for his time and for “having the backs of the brave men and women of law enforcement.”

“We are very proud to have been asked to participate in this important discussion,” the group said in a statement.

Thank you, President @realdonaldtrump for having the backs of the brave men and women of law enforcement! #FOPstrong #EnoughIsEnough pic.twitter.com/sURqeg4Bh8 — National FOP (@GLFOP) December 7, 2019

