President Trump marks Religious Freedom Day by empowering prayer in school

UPDATED 2:22 PM PT — Thursday, January 16, 2020

The Trump administration is moving to strengthen constitutional prayer by extending protections for students who want to pray in public schools. On Thursday, President Trump said the government must never stand between the people and God.

He added students are frequently stopped from praying in schools.

The new protections will require schools to certify they have no rules conflicting with a student’s right to pray and notify the Education Department of complaints against the right to pray.

This marked the first time the Department of Education has updated its guidance on school prayer since 2003.

“Today, my administration is issuing strong new guidance to protect religious liberty in our public schools,” stated President Trump. “The right of students and teachers to freely exercise their faith will always be protected, including the right to pray.”

The move also reversed regulations that required faith based providers to give notice of their religious nature and give referrals to secular providers upon request.