President Trump makes surprise appearance in Afghanistan

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 2:02 PM PT — Thursday, November 28, 2019

President Trump surprised U.S. troops on Thursday by making an unannounced appearance at Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan. The president thanked the troops for their service and wished them a Happy Thanksgiving.

“We thank God for your help and all of the things you have done. You are very special people. You don’t even know how much the people of our country love and respect you. And they do. That’s why I’m here, I’m just bringing the message.” – President Donald Trump

The president also helped serve Thanksgiving meals to the troops.

While in Afghanistan, the president met with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to discuss the progress made in the region.

“I’d like to pay tribute to American soldiers, officers and civilians, particularly those who paid the ultimate sacrifice. That sacrifice can now result in a stable Afghanistan. I want to thank you, on behalf of the people of Afghanistan, for making a decision that is historic.” – President Ashraf Ghani

During his surprise visit, President Trump also announced that the U.S. has restarted peace talks with the Taliban. The president said the Taliban has now come to terms with a ceasefire and is eager to make a deal. He also reaffirmed his commitment to continue withdrawing troops from the Middle Eastern nation.

