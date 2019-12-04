President Trump, Macron disagree on Turkey’s role in NATO

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:04 PM PT — Wednesday, December 4, 2019

President Trump has criticized recent remarks made by President Emmanuel Macron of France, who said last month that NATO is ‘braindead.’

“It’s a tough statement, though, when you make a statement like that,” he said. “That is a very nasty statement to essentially 28 countries.”

The two leaders spoke on the sidelines of Tuesday’s NATO summit in London, where they sought to work out disagreements over global security and the role of the alliance in Europe. Although both presidents agreed to deepen mutual cooperation within NATO, Macron doubled down on his claim the alliance is facing its biggest threat from within.

“When I look at Turkey, they now are fighting against those who fought with us, shoulder to shoulder against ISIS,” stated Macron. “Sometimes they work with ISIS forces.”

Last month, Macron said NATO failed to stop Turkey’s offensive in northern Syria. On Tuesday, the French president claimed Turkey’s actions may have encouraged the remnants of ISIS. He added Ankara’s support for Syrian rebels may have also emboldened other terror elements linked to Al-Qaeda.

Macron has also criticized Turkey’s purchase of Russian air defense systems, which he argued were incompatible with NATO’s technical standards. President Trump acknowledged these challenges, but suggested a solution with Turkey would have to be more delicate and diplomatic.

“I can only say we have a very good relationship with Turkey and with President Erdogan,” he said. “I can’t speak for the president of France.”

Macron has been rallying NATO allies in hopes of pressuring Turkey to abandon its questionable activities. He said he believes France alone can’t take a hard-line stance on Turkey, whose leader threatened to release millions of migrants from the Middle East into Europe if the EU criticized him too much.

Thousands of migrants are already seeping through Turkey into Greece and Bosnia, which the UN said may spark humanitarian disasters in those countries.

“You know that Turkey has a lot of refugees linked with the Syrian crisis,” stated President Macron. “On this subject, we wish to continue to intensify our cooperation, which has been going on for years now.”

Macron also said he and President Trump agreed NATO members must increase military spending and payments to the alliance. The French president has warned that Turkey may take advantage of NATO to pursue reckless policies in the Middle East while enjoying protection by the alliance.

France was not part of the NATO military structure between 1966 and 2009. President Trump said he believes France’s commitment to NATO may still be less than Turkey’s.

“I do see France breaking off,” said the president. “(President Macron) He needs protection more than anybody and I see him breaking off.”

President Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel have been advancing the idea of a joint EU military, as well as an alternative system of European security that could include Russia. Although the French president and President Trump agreed to work together and resolve all differences, recent talks left a sense of discord between two major NATO partners.