President Trump: Lawsuit against National Emergency is led by open border Democrats

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 12:57 PM PT — Tuesday, February 19, 2019

“It’s all a lie. They say walls don’t work. Walls work 100-percent.” — President Donald Trump

President Trump has long blasted Democrats over border security. He’s doubling down on his criticism against the left, following a lawsuit filed by 16 states opposing his national emergency declaration at the southern border.

The suit, filed Monday, includes Minnesota, Hawaii, Colorado, California, New York, and Connecticut. The states are claiming they are trying to protect their residents, natural resources, and economic interests.

Connecticut’s attorney general — William Tong — claimed the president is breaking the law.

“It’s pretty clear that he’s perverting the National Emergencies Act to do something which Congress forbid him from doing, which is building a wall,” stated Tong.

However, the 1976 National Emergencies Act gives presidents sweeping authority to declare an “immigration emergency” to deal with an influx of aliens.

The president responded in a series of tweets Tuesday, saying “as predicted” the suit is being led “mostly by open border Democrats and the radical left.”

As I predicted, 16 states, led mostly by Open Border Democrats and the Radical Left, have filed a lawsuit in, of course, the 9th Circuit! California, the state that has wasted billions of dollars on their out of control Fast Train, with no hope of completion, seems in charge! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 19, 2019

The president has been highly critical of the Ninth Circuit Court, saying it makes a lot of bad decisions and has interfered with efforts to protect our borders.

“This Ninth Circuit, everybody knows it, it’s totally out of control, ” said President Trump. “What they’re doing, what they’re saying — their opinions are very unfair to our law enforcement, they’re very unfair to our military, and they’re very unfair, most importantly to the people of our country because I’m keeping them safe.”

The president specifically took aim at California in his tweets, saying the suit is being led by a state that has wasted billions on its out of control fast train project. He went on to say California’s failed fast train project is hundreds of times more expensive than the desperately needed wall.