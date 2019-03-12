President Trump, lawmakers push Boeing to look into technology in its jets

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:21 PM PT — Tuesday, March 12, 2019

President Trump is joining a number of lawmakers calling for Boeing to re-examine the technology in its aircraft in the wake of the deadly Ethiopian Airlines crash.

In a string of recent tweets, the president said “airplanes are becoming far too complex to fly” and the complexity “creates danger.” He went on to suggest planes may be becoming too autonomous. The president added, aircraft companies are “always seeking to go one unnecessary step further, when often old and simpler is far better.”

Airplanes are becoming far too complex to fly. Pilots are no longer needed, but rather computer scientists from MIT. I see it all the time in many products. Always seeking to go one unnecessary step further, when often old and simpler is far better. Split second decisions are…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 12, 2019

….needed, and the complexity creates danger. All of this for great cost yet very little gain. I don’t know about you, but I don’t want Albert Einstein to be my pilot. I want great flying professionals that are allowed to easily and quickly take control of a plane! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 12, 2019

President Trump’s comments come as airports around the globe have grounded Boeing 737 MAX 8 jets as investigations into the deadly crash in Ethiopia continue.

Senators Mitt Romney and Richard Blumenthal also recently took to Twitter to weigh in on the matter. Romney called on Boeing to keep the crafts grounded until responders complete an investigation into the cause of the crash. Blumenthal followed suit, taking to Twitter to write:

The FAA & the airline industry must act quickly & decisively to protect American travelers, pilots, & flight attendants. All Boeing 737 Max 8s should be grounded until American travels can be assured that these planes are safe. https://t.co/6yRQFasFHR — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) March 12, 2019

However, Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) officials said the planes are still safe to fly. In an updated statement Monday, the FAA said it plans to issue a global notice of “continued air-worthiness” to reassure passengers and crew members of the safety of the jets.

This comes after officials admitted that recent changes in the plane’s design may have caused unforeseen issues.

“There are substantial changes to the airplane… there are often issues that come up that are unanticipated and if they must be dealt with immediately and significantly, the FAA will issue and airworthiness directive.” — Thomas Anthony, director – USC Aviation Safety and Security Program

In the event of a safety issue, the agency said it will take “immediate and appropriate action,” while continuously assessing and overseeing safety performance.

The U.S. has said its carefully reviewing the situation as an investigation into the crash continues.