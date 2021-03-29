President Trump launches website to advance ‘America First’ agenda

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:15 PM PT – Monday, March 29, 2021

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump launched a new website to further push their “America First” agenda. On Monday, the 45th President and First Lady introduced the new site dubbed “45 Office.com.”

Former US President Trump announces launch of new official website…45Office.com — Mike Dinow (@mikedinow) March 30, 2021

The couple said the website is an outlet for supporters to reach out to them directly with thoughts, requests and greetings. The site went on to highlight the President’s accomplishments and his plans to continue putting America first.

Trump announces his and Melania’s official website is up: https://t.co/760WlWlhV4 pic.twitter.com/VhxRssMH3C — Kristina Wong 🇺🇸 (@kristina_wong) March 29, 2021

Meanwhile, President Trump has hinted at the release of a new social media platform in the coming months.