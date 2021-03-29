Trending

President Trump launches website to advance ‘America First’ agenda

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 28: Former U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) held in the Hyatt Regency on February 28, 2021 in Orlando, Florida. Begun in 1974, CPAC brings together conservative organizations, activists, and world leaders to discuss issues important to them. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 8:15 PM PT – Monday, March 29, 2021

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump launched a new website to further push their “America First” agenda. On Monday, the 45th President and First Lady introduced the new site dubbed “45 Office.com.”

The couple said the website is an outlet for supporters to reach out to them directly with thoughts, requests and greetings. The site went on to highlight the President’s accomplishments and his plans to continue putting America first.

Meanwhile, President Trump has hinted at the release of a new social media platform in the coming months.

