President Trump launches Space Force with signing of defense bill

President Donald Trump speaks before signing the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2020 at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, before traveling to Mar-a-lago in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf)

UPDATED 12:30 PM PT — Saturday, December 21, 2019

President Trump has signed a Space Force into existence, calling it the “largest investment in the U.S. military.” The force will be the first new branch added to the military in more than 60 years.

Reports said around 16,000 active duty and civilian personnel, who are currently assigned to the Air Force Space Command, will transition to the Space Force over the next 18 months. The new branch marked a landmark achievement for the president, who noted the importance of space in America’s future.

“Space is the world’s newest war-fighting domain,” he said. “Amid grave threats to our national security, American superiority in space is absolutely vital.”

President Trump said the Space Force will help the U.S. “deter aggression and control the ultimate high ground.”

On Twitter, he added “new planes, ships, missiles, rockets and equipment of every kind” will be made “right here in the USA” under the new program.

President Donald Trump shakes hands with Gen. Jay Raymond, after signing the letter of his appointment as the chief of space operations for U.S. Space Command during a signing ceremony for the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2020 at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Friday, Dec. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

After signing the legislation, the president appointed Gen. Jay Raymond as the Chief of Space Operations for U.S. Space Command.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper took to Twitter to congratulate Congress and the president for creating the new branch of military.

Yesterday was a historic day for our nation with the creation of the U.S. Space Force as the sixth branch of the Armed Forces. Thank you Congress for passing this critical legislation and President Trump for making it law. We have a proud history and long-standing record of providing the best space capabilities in the world. The new, independent Space Force will maintain and enhance that competitive edge while adapting to new strategic challenges.”

– Mark Esper, United States Secretary of Defense

According to recent reports, space has become increasingly important to the U.S. economy, especially regarding navigation and communication satellites.

President Donald Trump speaks before signing the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2020 at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, before traveling to Mar-a-lago in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

