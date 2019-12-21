President Trump launches Space Force with signing of defense bill

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 12:30 PM PT — Saturday, December 21, 2019

President Trump has signed a Space Force into existence, calling it the “largest investment in the U.S. military.” The force will be the first new branch added to the military in more than 60 years.

Reports said around 16,000 active duty and civilian personnel, who are currently assigned to the Air Force Space Command, will transition to the Space Force over the next 18 months. The new branch marked a landmark achievement for the president, who noted the importance of space in America’s future.

“Space is the world’s newest war-fighting domain,” he said. “Amid grave threats to our national security, American superiority in space is absolutely vital.”

President Trump said the Space Force will help the U.S. “deter aggression and control the ultimate high ground.”

On Twitter, he added “new planes, ships, missiles, rockets and equipment of every kind” will be made “right here in the USA” under the new program.

Last night I was so proud to have signed the largest Defense Bill ever. The very vital Space Force was created. New planes, ships, missiles, rockets and equipment of every kind, and all made right here in the USA. Additionally, we got Border Wall (being built) funding. Nice! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 21, 2019

After signing the legislation, the president appointed Gen. Jay Raymond as the Chief of Space Operations for U.S. Space Command.

Thank you @SecAFOfficial! Truly humbled & honored to serve as the @SpaceForceDoD Chief of Space Operations. Thank you @POTUS @VP @EsperDoD @thejointstaff @GenDaveGoldfein & members of Congress. We’re the best in the world at Space—today we are even better! https://t.co/79HXWZcQMs — Gen. Jay Raymond (@SpaceComCC) December 21, 2019

Defense Secretary Mark Esper took to Twitter to congratulate Congress and the president for creating the new branch of military.

“Yesterday was a historic day for our nation with the creation of the U.S. Space Force as the sixth branch of the Armed Forces. Thank you Congress for passing this critical legislation and President Trump for making it law. We have a proud history and long-standing record of providing the best space capabilities in the world. The new, independent Space Force will maintain and enhance that competitive edge while adapting to new strategic challenges.”

– Mark Esper, United States Secretary of Defense

Yesterday was a historic day for our Nation with the creation of the U.S. Space Force as the sixth branch of the Armed Forces! Thank you Congress for passing this critical legislation and @POTUS for making it law. pic.twitter.com/IVLM9MBdHM — Secretary of Defense Dr. Mark T. Esper (@EsperDoD) December 21, 2019

According to recent reports, space has become increasingly important to the U.S. economy, especially regarding navigation and communication satellites.

